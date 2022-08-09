Sumokoin Price Hits $0.0194 on Top Exchanges (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. In the last week, Sumokoin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $907,958.40 and $4,869.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.41 or 0.00682431 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000491 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 53,587,779 coins and its circulating supply is 46,887,779 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sumokoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.