Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,583,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,447,987 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.60% of Suncor Energy worth $279,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SU. Raymond James cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.46. 229,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,699,168. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average is $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.82%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

