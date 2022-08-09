Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Insider William J. Berger Sells 150,000 Shares

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NOVA stock remained flat at $27.58 during midday trading on Monday. 4,870,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,593. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 2.33.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOVA shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8,193.0% during the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,108 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,390,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 24.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,999,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,291,000 after acquiring an additional 973,966 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,122,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,011,000 after acquiring an additional 852,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 130.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after acquiring an additional 849,956 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

