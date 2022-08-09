suterusu Trading Up 10.3% Over Last Week (SUTER)

suterusu (SUTER) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. suterusu has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $42,125.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

suterusu Coin Profile

SUTER is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling suterusu

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

