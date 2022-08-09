SVB Leerink Lowers Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) to Market Perform

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) was downgraded by SVB Leerink to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $68.50 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Cowen downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBT traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $66.57. 257,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,454. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $73.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. The business had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blood Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 60.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 767.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 54,486 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

