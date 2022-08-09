Swap (XWP) Tops One Day Volume of $8.00

Swap (XWP) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swap has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Swap has a total market cap of $86,572.58 and $8.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,589,648 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

