Swiss National Bank Acquires 109,800 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 109,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of Workday worth $200,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 152.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 265.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $47,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,525,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $47,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,525,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $166.80 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.66. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,390.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

