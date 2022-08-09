Swiss National Bank Acquires 174,300 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,423,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Simon Property Group worth $187,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,598,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,310,000 after purchasing an additional 693,293 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,542,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,047,000 after purchasing an additional 276,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $518,891,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $108.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day moving average is $120.29. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.06 and a 12-month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.07.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.