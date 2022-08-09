Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,059,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.42% of Kroger worth $175,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,958,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Kroger by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after buying an additional 3,112,175 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $131,061,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $30,415,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,349,000 after buying an additional 623,790 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KR opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 28.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

