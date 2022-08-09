Swiss National Bank Buys 217,100 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 217,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $179,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 812.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 23,892 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valero Energy Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Shares of VLO opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

