Swiss National Bank Buys 28,300 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $148,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $702.62.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,651,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small bought 28,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,001,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,651,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDG stock opened at $641.18 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $500.08 and a fifty-two week high of $686.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $606.31. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.