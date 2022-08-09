Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 511,600 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,353,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,009,000 after purchasing an additional 303,885 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

HD stock opened at $311.97 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.85. The stock has a market cap of $320.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

