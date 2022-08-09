Swiss National Bank Has $195.17 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,590,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Amphenol worth $195,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Amphenol by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Amphenol by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 38,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Amphenol by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 429,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,342,000 after purchasing an additional 164,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $77.58 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average of $71.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

