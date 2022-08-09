Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Hilton Worldwide worth $183,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,802,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $402,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at $34,809,467.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at $34,809,467.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,126,020. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $130.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.06. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

