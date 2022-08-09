Swiss National Bank Purchases 65,900 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Parker-Hannifin worth $157,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,969,643,000 after purchasing an additional 88,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,226,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,740,000 after buying an additional 130,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after buying an additional 105,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $720,070,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,101,000 after acquiring an additional 163,952 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PH opened at $292.55 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.88.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.23.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

