Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,244,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $165,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,327,000 after acquiring an additional 179,445 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,609,000 after acquiring an additional 784,566 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,388,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,125 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.59.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.