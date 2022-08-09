Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.09-4.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.30. Sysco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.09-$4.39 EPS.

Sysco Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE:SYY traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.98. 113,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,228. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.41. Sysco has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Sysco

Several analysts have commented on SYY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.88.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 72.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

