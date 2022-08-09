Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.60 EPS

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60), RTT News reports. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Take-Two Interactive Software updated its FY23 guidance to ($2.75) -($2.50) EPS.
Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.51. 4,152,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.08 and a 200 day moving average of $138.84.
In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.
TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.83.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.
