Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Given New $0.50 Price Target at BTIG Research

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at BTIG Research to $0.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 34.35% from the company’s current price.
Talis Biomedical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TLIS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,452. Talis Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.
Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.21). Talis Biomedical had a negative net margin of 2,629.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talis Biomedical will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Talis Biomedical
Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Featured Stories
