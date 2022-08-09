Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Given New $0.50 Price Target at BTIG Research

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at BTIG Research to $0.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 34.35% from the company’s current price.

Talis Biomedical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLIS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,452. Talis Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.21). Talis Biomedical had a negative net margin of 2,629.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talis Biomedical will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Talis Biomedical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 35,863 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 256,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 68,126 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,235,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 666,483 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

