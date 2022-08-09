Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.73-$1.79 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SKT stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $16.27. 18,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,566. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.82, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.79. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 363.65%.

Separately, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

