Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,061 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.15.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $165.16. 52,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

