Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.69

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Target Healthcare REIT Price Performance
Target Healthcare REIT stock opened at GBX 116.20 ($1.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £720.72 million and a P/E ratio of 1,288.89. Target Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 103.80 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 126 ($1.52). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85.
About Target Healthcare REIT
