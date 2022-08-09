Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $190.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s previous close.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.15.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, reaching $164.89. 35,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

