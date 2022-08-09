Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $190.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s previous close.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.15.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, reaching $164.89. 35,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.22.

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

