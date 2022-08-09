TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $246.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.09 million. TaskUs had a positive return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

NASDAQ TASK traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,685. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.08. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $85.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TaskUs by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TaskUs by 60.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 28.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TASK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TaskUs from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TaskUs from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

