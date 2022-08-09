Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Position Lessened by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 344,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,335 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMHC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $2,027,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $2,367,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 54,495 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of TMHC traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,946. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.42. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.