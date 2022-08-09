TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
TCR2 Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %
TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $129.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,442,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 550,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.
