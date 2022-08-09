TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TCR2 Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $129.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of TCR2 Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,442,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 550,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About TCR2 Therapeutics

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

(Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.