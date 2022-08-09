TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.79

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HSBC decreased their target price on TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.
TDCX Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TDCX
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,949,000. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,491,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,372,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of TDCX by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,748,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 901,605 shares in the last quarter.
About TDCX
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
