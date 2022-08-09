TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEGNA Stock Performance

TEGNA stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of TEGNA

TGNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Huber Research raised shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in TEGNA by 87.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TEGNA by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in TEGNA by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at about $650,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.