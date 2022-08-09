Tellor Price Reaches $31.02 on Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $31.02 or 0.00134268 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $52.84 million and approximately $48.09 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,103.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00128891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00036434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065247 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor.

Buying and Selling Tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem."

