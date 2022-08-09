Telos Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.26 Million (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Telos has a market cap of $49.50 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Telos has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Telos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000790 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Telos alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000230 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.