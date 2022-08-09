Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,617 iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,213,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.26. 219,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73.
