Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 544.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after buying an additional 190,503 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,797,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $6,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.92. 41,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,989,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $177.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,868. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

