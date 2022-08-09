Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $19.68 Million in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 320,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,679,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,591,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,930,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,533 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,935 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,460,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,458,000 after acquiring an additional 962,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,570,000 after acquiring an additional 575,737 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $57.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,600. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $63.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.30.

