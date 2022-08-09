Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $107,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJT. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of IJT traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $117.11. The stock had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,607. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.84. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $144.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

