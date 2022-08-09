Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,365 Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 109,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after acquiring an additional 39,040 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.04. 391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,098. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.93. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $81.26.

