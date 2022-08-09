Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 27,744 Shares of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,744 shares during the period. IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF accounts for 1.6% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.41% of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HFXI remained flat at $21.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 12,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60. IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $25.83.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.