Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 603 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 324.7% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 39,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.90. 19,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,328. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

