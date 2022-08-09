Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,424,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,306,000 after buying an additional 649,930 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,620,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,354,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,734,000 after purchasing an additional 236,676 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,082,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 530.1% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 178,846 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

AVDE stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.08. The stock had a trading volume of 151,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,204. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.71. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $65.79.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.