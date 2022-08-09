Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Trading Down 1.4%

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.65). 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 47,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.75 ($0.66).

Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £45.22 million and a P/E ratio of -8.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 56.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get Ten Lifestyle Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bruce Weatherill bought 94,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £58,614.80 ($70,825.04).

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.