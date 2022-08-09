TenUp (TUP) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

TenUp (TUP) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, TenUp has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TenUp coin can now be bought for about $0.0739 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TenUp has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $278,889.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003800 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00154782 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009328 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000763 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 392.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.
About TenUp
TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io.
TenUp Coin Trading
