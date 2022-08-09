Terra Virtua Kolect Price Up 51.2% Over Last Week (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 51.2% higher against the dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $37.67 million and $59.35 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for about $0.0491 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Virtua Kolect alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,103.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00128891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00036434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065247 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 767,287,930 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io.

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Virtua Kolect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Virtua Kolect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.