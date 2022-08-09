TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER) Insider Graeme Campbell Acquires 200,000 Shares

TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER – Get Rating) insider Graeme Campbell purchased 200,000 shares of TerraCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.82 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of A$164,000.00 ($114,685.31).
TerraCom Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 429.08, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.24.
About TerraCom
