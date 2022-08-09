The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The Container Store Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS.

Shares of The Container Store Group stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $305.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

TCS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,718.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 466,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,250.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in The Container Store Group by 44.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 26,834 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after buying an additional 410,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

