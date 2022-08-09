The Crypto Prophecies Price Reaches $0.0094 on Top Exchanges (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. The Crypto Prophecies has a market cap of $1.01 million and $275,602.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About The Crypto Prophecies
The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,919 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets.
The Crypto Prophecies Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for The Crypto Prophecies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Crypto Prophecies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.