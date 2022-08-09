The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.52-$0.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The GEO Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.46 EPS.

The GEO Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:GEO opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $857.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

