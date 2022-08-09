The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $808,203,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after acquiring an additional 600,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after acquiring an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,006,000 after acquiring an additional 386,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,055,508,000 after acquiring an additional 327,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $334.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

