The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.6% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $779,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

Home Depot stock opened at $311.97 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $320.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.85.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

