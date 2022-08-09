The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Further Reading

