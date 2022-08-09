The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.4% during the first quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $466,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,106,047 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.60. 59,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,033,719. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.78. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $349.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.