The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Boosted by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.0% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,497,000 after acquiring an additional 972,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,850,000 after acquiring an additional 293,092 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $347.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,106,047 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Stories

